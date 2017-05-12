Title defence needs more than leg power

READY TO RIDE: Cyclists in the B-grade division cycle along Ryan St, South Grafton, in the early stages of last year's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

DANIEL Alcock is up against it as he hopes to defend his title at tomorrow's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

"It's the toughest one-day race in Australia - I say that confidently," Alcock said.

The veteran Coffs Harbour cyclist won last year's B-grade event and has been steadily training ahead of this weekend's race.

Last year's B-grade winner Daniel Alcock. Contributed

Alcock said the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic might be longer, in fact the longest one-day race in the southern hemisphere, but it did not have as much climbing as the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Challenge.

The 228km ride, which passes through Glen Innes, features a total of 3382m of lung-busting climbing.

As last year's winner, Alcock will don the number-one jersey.

But he said there would be plenty of riders just as capable wanting to claim the top of the podium.

Alcock will be racing against more than 80 riders in the B-grade division.

He said there was a lot of thinking involved in cycle racing and that could be just as tiring as the physical output.

"You just have to watch what's going down," he said.

"You don't want to burn all your matches and leave yourself with none.

"There's a lot of variables in races."

Alcock will be joined by fellow Coffs Harbour racers Alex Beedie, Greg Swan and Gerard McAfee.