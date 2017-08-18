Title chasing duo clash in Germany

Thierry Neuville racing on the Coffs Coast's forest roads during shakedown of the 2016 Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

FOUR-time world champion Sébastien Ogier and comeback king Thierry Neuville lock horns in Germany this weekend in the latest instalment of the WRC's thrilling head-to-head title fight.

With nine rounds gone and four remaining, the duo are locked together at the top of the standings ahead of the final all-asphalt encounter at ADAC Rallye Deutschland.

Neuville holds the nominal advantage, courtesy of three wins in his Hyundai i20 to Ogier's two at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta.

That could prove key as the Belgian starts first in Friday's opening leg through narrow vineyard tracks on the banks of the Mosel river. Conditions will worsen with every car as dirt is dragged onto the road, leaving Ogier at a disadvantage one place behind.

Neuville acknowledged the benefit, but denied he would try to pull as much mud onto the road as possible.

"There are a lot of cuts and so the road will get dirty. I won't take more risks of a puncture just to dirty the road," Neuville said.

"If I drive fast I know the time will be good. With the cuts we'll be taking, the road will be dirtier and make it more tricky for him.

"I think we have to continue to attack. We have to be clever, like we did on the last seven or eight rallies, and watch the progress of our rally against Ogier and focus on him.

"The target remains to finish ahead of him to get more points rather than try to win," added Neuville, who has recovered from a disastrous start to the season which left him trailing Ogier by 38 points after three events.

There are few more difficult asphalt challenges than Germany.

Bumpy vineyard tracks, multi-surface tank training roads in the Baumholder military area and narrow country lanes test drivers' adaptability to the maximum.

The hilly Saarland region is susceptible to heavy rainfall, which can transform road conditions in minutes. Accurate tyre selection is problematic and precise information on the state of the roads from route note 'spies' is essential.

"Germany presents some of the most challenging sealed-surface roads on the calendar. It's a difficult rally and you have to find the right mind-set, and the right set-up, for the many different characteristics," said three-time rally winner Ogier.

"In the wet, it's even trickier and mistakes are very rarely forgiven. It's important to be fully focused and to work closely with the route note crew so as to be prepared for everything the stages have to offer," added Ogier, who crashed out of the previous round in Finland.