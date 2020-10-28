Footy star the victim of catfisher on a dating app

Sporting star says he’s been the victim of a catfish who used his identity on a dating app, saying he’s never been on the app in his life.

ONE of the city's best NRL sport stars has claimed he was the victim of a catfish who used his identity on a dating app.



A profile of Gold Coast Titans star Jai Arrow was found on Bumble on Tuesday night.

It stated he was 25-years-old, six ft one, likes to drink socially and is looking for a relationship.

The “fake” profile of Jai Arrow on dating app Bumble.

There are multiple photos of Mr Arrow surfing, suited up, sporting a mullet in his Titans kit on the field, and with a drink at a bar.

Mr Arrow told the Bulletin: "yeah that's not me."

"Someone sent me a photo on Insta(gram). If you could tell them that would be great.

"I've never been on Bumble in my life."

Photos of the account’s profile.

Catfishing is the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.

It is understood Mr Arrow is now separated from his partner 2018 Miss World Australia model Taylah Cannon.

Arrow's relationship with Cannon is believed to have motivated his signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for a $3.2 million, four-year deal from 2021.

Cannon's modelling career had drawn her to Sydney and Arrow, who had been offered an extension to stay on the Gold Coast, rejected it to sign with the Rabbitohs in December.

Titan's End of Year Presentation at The Star Casino Gold Coast. Jai Arrow with partner Taylah Cannon. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Arrow's supposed presence on a dating app was an eyebrow-raiser because the Titans lock has already joined his next bubble with the Queensland Maroons for the upcoming State of Origin series.

Any relationship formed while inside the Origin bubble could expose his Queensland teammates to COVID-19 and threaten the entire series.

Arrow emerged from the Gold Coast Titans NRL bubble on the 9th of October and entered his new bubble on October 25.

The 25-year-old was not under any restrictions in the two weeks between bubbles.

Originally published as Titans star victim of catfish on dating app