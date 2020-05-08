Titans players stood down under ‘no jab, no play’ rule

LtoR; Ashley Taylor, Bryce Cartwright and Sam Stone run during the Gold Coast Titans training session on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

The Gold Coast Titans have had three players stood down immediately by the NRL after refusing to receive influenza vaccinations.

Queensland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the NRL had agreed to stand down Bryce Cartwright, Nathan Peats and Brian Kelly while the flu-jab policy was reviewed.

However, Peats is understood to have softened his stance following the stand-down order and is now set to receive the vaccination.

The Queensland Government supported the NRL's season resumption on the proviso clubs adhered to strict biosecurity measures designed by the game.

One of those was all players and staff would be vaccinated for influenza.

Cartwright, Peats and Brian Kelly initially refused to be vaccinated and signed a waiver which was supposed to clear them to play.

But the NRL has backflipped and stood down the trio until the policy can be reviewed or they agree to be vaccinated.

All Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys players have agreed to be vaccinated.

"I've had a discussion with them (NRL) this morning," Young said.

"They have stood down those three players at the moment until we work through what it means.

"At the moment they've done a very good job. All their other players and staff are vaccinated.

"I'm sure we're going to sort it all out.

"They will be coming back to me about those three individual players.

"That's three players out of three teams so we'll work that one through."

Seen my name in the media regarding getting stood down for no flu jab. It has nothing to do with some other players and being anti vaccination. Myself, wife and both my sons are vaccinated. I had a bad experience in 2012 when I was at Souths when I had the flu shot, that’s my — Nathan Peats (@nathanpeats9) May 8, 2020

Only reason behind it. I’ve spoken to the club and will get the jab this afternoon. I had the option to say yes or no and I chose no for that reason. If I knew it would blow up I would have said yes straight away — Nathan Peats (@nathanpeats9) May 8, 2020

The NRL informed the Queensland clubs of the government directive on Friday afternoon.

Titans chairman Dennis Watt confirmed three Gold Coast players have been stood down for refusing flu injections.

"They have been stood down from training pending further notice," Watt said.

"We have received advice from the NRL that three players can't attend training until they receive the relevant vaccinations or they can provide evidence that they have medical reasons for doing so."

Earlier on Friday, Titans coach Justin Holbrook said he was prepared to back the NRL's protocols even if it meant losing players.

Morrison will back the state governments. AAP Image/Lukas Coch.

"The circumstances we're in now, the world and as a game, we're trying to get it back up and running," he said.

"We've seen lots of variations in protocols and training. There's lots of things ongoing.

"We've got to be adaptable…whatever procedure changes it's for a reason, whether it's the government or NRL.

"I'm ok with whatever happens, if it gets changed in any area, whether it's vaccination or when we can go to contact training…it's the experts making the right decisions.

"We've just got to be compliant.

"The main thing is we're back at training. We want to get the game back up and running on May 28 so we've got to adapt to whatever's needed to do that."

