Titans dealt huge blow as Arrow accepts mega deal

The Gold Coast Titans have been dealt a cruel Christmas blow after South Sydney snared Queensland Origin star Jai Arrow on a $3.2 million deal.

News Corp can reveal Arrow has agreed to terms on a four-year contract with the Rabbitohs from 2021 which will see him replace retired English legend Sam Burgess.

Arrow could seek a release from the final year of his Titans contract to join the Rabbitohs immediately for the 2020 season, making it a five-year tenure worth $4 million if the Gold Coast let him go.

Arrow is understood to have informed Titans coach Justin Holbrook and recruitment chief Mal Meninga of his decision to leave the club.

The signing of Arrow is a major blow to the Titans, who will lose arguably their best player after finishing the 2019 season with the wooden spoon.

The Titans have covered for the loss of Arrow by signing highly-rated Melbourne young gun Tino Fa'asuamaleaui on a $2 million three-year deal from 2021.

Arrow, 24, had a desire to remain at the Titans, but the Rabbitohs presented a compelling pitch and the $800,000-a-season deal proved too good to knock back.

The lure of playing under seven-time premiership winning coach Wayne Bennett, who gave Arrow his NRL debut at the Broncos, and for a proven NRL title contender were decisive factors.

Arrow is desperate to play NRL finals football and the Rabbitohs presented their premiership plans to the four-game Maroons representative.

He will fill the void left by Burgess, who was forced to give away the game at the end of last season due to a shoulder injury.