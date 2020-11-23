Titans axe Gordon 'until further notice' after drug charges

THE Gold Coast Titans have dropped an ex-club and Origin player from a coaching role after he was charged with supplying drugs in a wider six-month investigation into an alleged cross-border syndicate.

Former Titans and New South Wales State of Origin player Michael Gordon, 37, was one of seven people charged at the weekend following a series of raids across Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast.

The raids were targeting the supply of cocaine and MDMA in the region.

Gordon, who played for several clubs before calling time on his career after two seasons at the Titans, was allegedly found with a small amount of cocaine at his Casuarina property, according to police.

The veteran NRL player is accused of supplying cocaine and MDMA at various dates in October and November.

He has been charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

He has not been charged with being a member of a criminal group.

The Gold Coast Bulletin captured the moment he was released on bail at Tweed Heads Police Station on Saturday.

He appeared relaxed wearing a T-shirt, thongs and board shorts.

Gordon was appointed to an assistant coaching role at the Titans in 2020 after his retirement.

The club on Sunday morning said he had been stood down.

"Michael had been working on a contract basis, providing specialist coaching services to the club over the past season," a statement read.

"He will not be providing services to the club until further notice. The club will make no further comment as the issue is now with police."

Properties were raided on Saturday at Casuarina and Terranora in NSW, and Robina, Burleigh Waters and Miami.

Police allegedly seized cocaine, MDMA, steroids, more than $60,000 cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old Burleigh Waters man and a 31-year-old Miami man were arrested and are expected to be extradited to New South Wales on Monday.

It's understood one of the Gold Coast men is accused of being the main player in the alleged drug syndicate.

Tweed/Byron Police District Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the alleged syndicate was operating across the border and the arrests had come at a crucial time when thousands of school leavers were in the area for end-of-school celebrations.

"(We will allege) these drugs were bound for our streets, and these arrests will have significantly disrupted the supply chain into the schoolies areas," Insp Cullen said.

A Casuarina man has been charged with 20 drug and related offences and was due to appear in Lismore Local Court.

Two men and a woman in their 20s were also arrested in NSW and were charged with drug and related offences.

They were granted conditional bail. Further arrests are expected and investigations are ongoing.

Gordon played 257 games across 14 season in the NRL with Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta, Roosters and Titans.

He also represented NSW at State of Origin level in Game 3 of the 2010 series.