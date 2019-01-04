Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
News

Qld State Govt worker sacked over fraud claims

by Thomas Morgan
4th Jan 2019 8:13 PM

SERIOUS fraud allegations have been levelled at an employee of Trade and Investment Queensland working in South Korea.

It is understood TIQ - a Queensland Government department - has sacked the worker involved and is formally lodging a criminal complaint.

Steve Bredhauer
Steve Bredhauer

In a statement released this afternoon, TIQ chairman Steve Bredhauer confirmed authorities in both Queensland and South Korea had been informed of the allegations.

"A staff member has subsequently had their employment terminated," Mr Bredhauer said.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland has been formally notified of the matter and is advising TIQ where appropriate on procedural matters."

"A process for a comprehensive audit of all TIQ overseas offices has been initiated."

The identity of the worker has not yet been released.

editors picks fraud queensland government trade and investment queensland

Top Stories

    16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

    premium_icon 16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

    Crime POLICE executed a search warrant at a home and arrested the boy this morning.

    Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    premium_icon Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    News Investors jump on the company awarded the Coffs Hospital rebuild

    Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    premium_icon Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    News For some passers by, it was a metaphor for our silly season excess

    Enough is enough: charity resorts to high security

    premium_icon Enough is enough: charity resorts to high security

    News Security cameras have already led to one arrest.

    Local Partners