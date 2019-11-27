Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Pine who was a part of the glory run of the Sydney Swans in the AFL.
Matt Pine who was a part of the glory run of the Sydney Swans in the AFL.
AFL

Tips from the top of the game

by Paul Taylor
27th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Northern Heat squad was put through its paces on a hot day in Armidale on Saturday, where the highlight of the day was working with a former Sydney Swans strength and conditioning coach.

Matt Pine spent seven years on the Swans staff during a period when they very rarely missed out on playing finals footy.

He shared his experience with the squad, demonstrating correct exercise technique and providing the players with an AFL-specific running and strength program they will follow over the December and January period.

With a match to be played against the strong Surfers Paradise/Southport Colts in March, coach Alan Martin knows the importance of the Northern Heat players being fit and ready at that point.

"With our program incorporating players from both the North West and North Coast we can't get together on a regular basis like the Surfers Paradise/Southport team can, so we're starting at a disadvantage. Matt Pine's expertise in this area, and the quality program that he's given our boys, means that we can match them from a fitness perspective and give ourselves every chance of performing well."

In addition to the gym based session, the Heat squad also completed a footy training session that focused on switching play, defensive patterns, and creating space around the contest.

"Much of what we did in that session was new to the boys and they struggled with it initially. Credit it to them, they stuck with it and picked up the new patterns quickly and by the end of the session the group looked like a team that have played together for years."

The squad will focus on individual programs before training resumes in February.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 11:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you won't be walking over Harwood Bridge this weekend

        premium_icon Why you won't be walking over Harwood Bridge this weekend

        News The NSW Government has canceled the community day at the new bridge over the Clarence River

        • 27th Nov 2019 10:41 AM
        Maltese Falcon flies for Frank on the track

        premium_icon Maltese Falcon flies for Frank on the track

        News Why star Coffs Coast athlete won't run for Australia

        The family Australia forgot after horrifying crash

        premium_icon The family Australia forgot after horrifying crash

        People and Places 'It was so confronting. I couldn't believe that it had happened'

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News Delays and expense for water deliveries raise questions for council