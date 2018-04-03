Tips on how to train your pup

Question: My three month old Rotty keeps swallowing stones. What should I do?

Answer: This is called puppy pica, eating non-nutritional, non-food items. Pica in dogs may be caused by boredom, anxiety, or in pups - just because they can.

If you feel your pup has ingested a lot of stones, take it to the vet in case an x-ray is needed.

Don't chase your pup to get it to drop the stone as this will become a game to your dog.

Also, don't physically open it's mouth to get it as it will cause your pup to swallow when it sees you coming.

Hold a high value treat to your dogs mouth and say Give. As she drops the stone give her the treat and praise in a high pitched, excited voice.

Remove or isolate the area of stones if possible or if your pup tends to pick up stones on walks, move forward excitedly and in an animated manner to take the pups mind from going toward the stone.

Provide your pup with lots of enrichment to keep its mind busy.

