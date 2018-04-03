Menu
Login
GIVE: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
GIVE: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Tips on how to train your pup

Rachel Vercoe
by
3rd Apr 2018 2:30 PM

Question: My three month old Rotty keeps swallowing stones. What should I do?

Answer: This is called puppy pica, eating non-nutritional, non-food items. Pica in dogs may be caused by boredom, anxiety, or in pups - just because they can.

If you feel your pup has ingested a lot of stones, take it to the vet in case an x-ray is needed.

Don't chase your pup to get it to drop the stone as this will become a game to your dog.

Also, don't physically open it's mouth to get it as it will cause your pup to swallow when it sees you coming.

Hold a high value treat to your dogs mouth and say Give. As she drops the stone give her the treat and praise in a high pitched, excited voice.

Remove or isolate the area of stones if possible or if your pup tends to pick up stones on walks, move forward excitedly and in an animated manner to take the pups mind from going toward the stone.

Provide your pup with lots of enrichment to keep its mind busy.

Have a question you'd like answered? Send them through to rachel.vercoe @coffscoastadvocate .com.au and professional Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer in following editions.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Forget the big smoke, this region is hot property

Forget the big smoke, this region is hot property

Property Investors are being told to buy in regional areas

How that cafe coffee a day could cost you $71,000

How that cafe coffee a day could cost you $71,000

Money Reconsidering the little luxuries add up to huge savings

The fastest ways to burn fat

The fastest ways to burn fat

Health After the Easter binge, these tips will get you back on track

Big numbers hit beach for the Woopi Fun Run

Big numbers hit beach for the Woopi Fun Run

Sport Big numbers hit beach for the Woopi Fun Run

Local Partners