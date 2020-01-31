Tips on how to help struggling fish

WILL you do what you can to help freshwater fish affected by recent weather activity?

FRESHWATER fish are facing a challenging time following recent bushfire and rain activities.

The poor water quality in some systems across the state are increasing the likelihood of fish kills and there are a number of ways the community can help.

Bushfires cause problems to native fish during, immediately after and years after including rising water temperatures, loss of vegetation, large amounts of ash and loss of trees, shrubs and ground cover increasing run-off and sediment entering waterways.

Here's some tips from NSW DPI on how you can help.

- Look out for any changes to water quality for example, changes to the colour or odour of your local waterway and report them via the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536.

- Contact NSW DPI on the hotline if you observe fish starting to gasp at water surfaces or are displaying unusual behaviour

- Take photos and location details to submit to DPI Fisheries by emailing fish.rescues@dpi.nsw.gov.au

Source, NSW DPI Fisheries.