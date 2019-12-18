Menu
An example of a Tiny House. One will be delivered today to single mum Nina Jongen, who lost her home in the Nymboida firestorm on 8th November, 2019. Aussie Tiny Homes
News

Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Dec 2019 6:44 AM
SOME holiday cheer will be delivered to a bushfire affected Nymboida family this morning in the form of a new home.

Single mum Nina Jongen lost her home when a fire storm tore through the small community on November 8.

"The fire continued to burn for two days, destroying over 85 homes and scorching the forests," the 33-year-old said.

"My daughter and I lost our home and our world was turned upside down. We now the face the long road ahead to clean up, regenerate and rebuild our lives."

Close friend Linda Guiliano nominated Ms Jongen for a nationwide competition, hosted by Amazon Australia, to win a fully decked out Tiny House.

"My family are blown away, immensely grateful and excited beyond belief," Ms Jongen said.

"The delivery of the house is an incredible silver lining on what has been a very dark cloud.

"Linda is an amazing friend, and I am so touched that she has done this for me."

The winning entry was chosen by judge Fabio Paulucci from Aussie Tiny Houses.

• The tiny-house movement is an architectural and social movement that advocates living simply in houses constructed with environmentally conscious and renewable materials.

amazon clarence fires nymboida bushfire nymboida fire sustainable housing sustainable living tiny house
Grafton Daily Examiner

