Tinder stabbing attack victim pledges help

SURVIVOR: Angela Jay shares her horrific story to help other women.

THE victim of a domestic violence stabbing is now helping other women fight back.

Angela Jay was stabbed and doused in petrol in Port Macquarie last November after she rejected her Tinder date Paul Dennis Lambert.

Lambert, 36 at the time, was an obsessive stalker who threatened and continually harassed Ms Jay after their relationship soured.

After the attack, Lambert fled the scene driving north on the Pacific Hwy leaving the former trainee obstetrician at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital fighting for her life.

He was shot dead by police at Bonville on November 3.

Since then Ms Jay has stood up and used her voice to help defend victims of family violence, determined not to let her attack destroy her life.

At the White Ribbon Charity Ball at the weekend, Ms Jay said she came close to being one of the one in two women killed a week as a result of family violence.

But she said she, and other victims of domestic violence, were more than just statistics.

"These women are warriors not numbers ... And as it stands, these incredible warriors are losing the battle,” Ms Jay said.

"We need to stand up and fight for a better future, and the only way this can be achieved is together.

"I for one am so privileged to still have a voice, and I will never let it be silenced.”

Ms Jay, 29, told the Daily Telegraph she was still struggling to recover both physically and mentally after her harrowing experience which left her scarred.

"My post-traumatic stress symptoms are getting better but I still check cupboards and under the beds,'' Ms Jay told the Daily Telegraph.

Lambert leapt out of Ms Jay's walk-in wardrobe and stabbed her repeatedly before dousing her in petrol.

Ms Jay said she was afraid to live by herself or with strangers but had transferred to a hospital in Sydney where she is flat-sharing with medics.

"I struggled with that a hell of a lot - the smell of petrol in a garage made me feel sick and anxious,” she said.

"It's a long road but I'm focusing on my career and on me personally.”

The White Ribbon Charity Ball raised $17,500.