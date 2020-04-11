Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tinder date leads to $1334 coronavirus fine

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Apr 2020 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRST date in the Queensland tropics has cost a hopeless romantic more than just dinner after his online search for love breached home confinement laws.

The 27-year-old man was fined $1334 after police discovered he'd travelled from Cairns to Port Douglas to meet a woman via a dating app on Thursday night.

The Cairns man had already forked out for the takeaway meal when Port Douglas cops pounced.

It was the town's first infringement for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directive.

 

Port Douglas Constable Hannah Mulholland on patrol with Queensland Boating and Fisheries staff on Good Friday.
Port Douglas Constable Hannah Mulholland on patrol with Queensland Boating and Fisheries staff on Good Friday.

 

However it wasn't the last after local police were kept busy performing joint patrols with the Department of Boating and Fisheries as part of COVID-19 enforcement on Good Friday.

Police issued a further six infringement notices to a group of six people failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directives, after they were located drinking at the mouth of the Mowbray River.

Police said it was a timely reminder that now is not the time to travel for leisure, non-essential travel or "pleasure".

Originally published as Tinder date leads to $1334 coronavirus fine

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks quarantine tinder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local annual event the latest casualty of Covid-19

        premium_icon Local annual event the latest casualty of Covid-19

        News The festival committee has advised all stallholders that the 2020 event has been cancelled.

        Legal help from the safety of your home

        premium_icon Legal help from the safety of your home

        News Local family law firm offers services from the safety of your home.

        End of an era for Coffs jetty icon

        premium_icon End of an era for Coffs jetty icon

        News The demolition of the old Forestry headquarters is underway.

        Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        premium_icon Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        Health Police fine people breaching health orders