Time's fast running out to enter Running Festival

WITH Coffs Harbour's popular annual Running Festival only a few days away, time is running out to register.

Online entries close at 5pm on Friday.

If you enter after this you will incur a $10 late fee or risk the chance of missing out all together.

Without some of the top names such as Steve Moneghetti and Celia Sullohern in the mix this year, the field is wide open, particularly in the 21km event.

The winner of last year's 10km event, Arnold Bartlett from Wallsend is returning to try and defend his title and expect to see local Jan Rooney on the podium again in the female division.

Korora's Craig Parsons who was the winner of the 5km event in 2016 is also returning with the aim of back to back titles.

"Whether you're running for a podium finish, or walking with family and friends, it is a fun day out for all ages and abilities and we encourage our local community to come and support the event," event director Noel Phillips said.

"The course is in excellent condition and numbers are looking very promising at this stage with almost a thousand entered across the four different events with a rush of last minute entries expected to come in this week."

All events in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival start and finish at the Coffs Harbour Showground and include the Beachside Radiology 21.1km Half Marathon, Mike Blewitt Ford 10km Fun Run, NRMA 5km Fun Run and the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk.

As well as running or walking, there is lots on offer including random prizes for all participants, massages courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy and free face painting for the kids.

There is also a large range of sporting goods for sale as well as delicious food and drink options in the competitor's village.

Online entries for Sunday morning's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival close at 5pm, Friday 1st September. Limited late entries will be accepted on Saturday at the Showground from 2pm to 4pm with a $10 late fee.

To register, or for more information, go to villagesports.com.au.