Timely backing for track as Ipswich Cup approaches

JOCKEY'S JOY: Ronnie Stewart displays his delight winning aboard Brocky in the Lyndons 2yo Maiden Plate at Ipswich racetrack last Friday. Rob Williams

TURF CHAT

THE latest race meeting at Ipswich was run in good conditions on the 130 year old track.

This was despite waking up to rain on Friday morning, and receiving a further shower in the middle of the race card.

The rain which totalled 5mm was not enough to bother the track.

Gallopers, including the third race winner Brocky, was at home on the soft 5 surface.

Trainers are further giving a thumbs up to the Ipswich racetrack condition judging by the large nominations of 120 for the seven-race card this Friday.

Brocky was ridden by Ronnie Stewart for Brisbane trainer Liam Birchley in the two-year old maiden.

Brocky, ridden by Ronnie Stewart, wins the Lyndons 2yo Maiden Plate at Ipswich racetrack. Rob Williams

At his fourth race start, Brocky showed an affinity for the surface winning comfortably after moving strongly into the race before the turn.

Brocky gave his trainer a winning double for the day after Magic Mystery had claimed the first race of the day with Matt McGillivray aboard.

Loyal Margaret's reward

AFTER Don Moore's winner at Ipswich on Mother's Day, another family of strong Ipswich racing supporters enjoyed winning success at Bundamba last Friday on the Show Holiday meeting.

Margaret Hay is a part-owner of the galloper The Pines, who showed great promise in her second race start.

Starting at a prohibitive $1.50, The Pines was very strong on the line being far too smart for her opposition in the Class 1 Handicap.

It was the second win at her second race start to give the Toby Edmonds trained filly a 100 per cent record at the races to date. The win gave Toby Edmonds a winning double for the day after the earlier victory by Union Dues with Jeff Lloyd aboard.

Hay is one of Ipswich's most famous racing clans. Her father Dr Merv Fish is featured in the Ipswich Racing Museum after decades as a club doctor and club member up until his passing in 2007 when held the number 1 member badge.

Margaret's mother Gloria is the daughter of Gerald Nolan, who was an avid horse owner and turf club committee man and his father James was a founding trustee of the Ipswich Turf Club more than 100 years ago.

Good luck to Margaret in representing the latest generation of a famous clan in these parts, and good luck with what looks to be a very promising galloper in The Pines.

Strong Ipswich Cup ticket sales

DESPITE areas of the Ipswich Turf Club being a construction site for some time yet to come, sales for Ipswich Cup Day have exceeded expectations.

Individual marquees have been sold out for some time.

It seems, as it was after the 2011 floods, that in times of adversity, the community of Ipswich look even more so to a party at the Ipswich Cup.

Such factors as the current Ipswich City Council being under administration, and delays to the construction progress at the racetrack appear to have a positive impact on Cup sales if anything.

Although most tickets are sold into various packaged areas, there are tickets still available.

They include in the Home Turn Premium Marquee, the Pimms Lawn Party, and the Lazy Yak Precinct.

There will also be public tickets available through to the day with the entire Viewing Terrace available, and Infield Festival tickets are also selling well.

With less than four weeks remaining until Cup Day, a sound racing surface, a favourable long-term forecast and strong ticket sales combine to have the city again waiting in anticipation for the social event of the year.

Next meetings

The next programmed Ipswich race meeting is on Friday.

A meeting follows next Wednesday prior to the Ipswich Cup on June 15.