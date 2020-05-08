REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

The State Government is planning major works on the railway owned land on the Jetty Foreshores.

CONSTRUCTION on the grand vision to redevelop the Jetty Foreshores could begin as soon as five years, according to the six-stage delivery program unveiled by the State Government.

But Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said there's still a significant amount of community consultation ahead to make sure the project is "done right."

"This needs to be a community-led project," Mr Singh said.

"We've seen with a few other projects now that without community support, they can fall over or become an issue."

The project was previously the subject of controversy when, in 2017, Coffs Harbour City Councillor Sally Townley revealed the State Government's confidential plans to develop high-rises of up to 10 storeys tall on the eastern side of Jordan Esplanade.

The plans were scratched and the planning process started again.

"We're a couple of years into the process now and I've come in halfway through - I just want to make sure the community is abreast with what's happening," Mr Singh said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh with Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is leading the revitalisation project of crown land at the foreshores, which was restarted in 2018 with a broad community consultation process.

A draft concept plan which has capped building heights to five storeys along Jordan Esplanade has since been released.

The State Government is now moving onto Stage 3, which involves the establishment of the Project Advisory Steering Committee.

According to the project timeline, Stage 4 will commence in October and will involve the publication of the final masterplan, and market sounding.

Stage 5, which will begin in April 2021, will be at least year long and will involve the submission of planning proposals and approval to rezone the precinct.

The final stage of construction will begin in the next 5-10 years.

The six-stage delivery plan.

"There's a whole heap of things that need to happen before construction begins," Mr Singh said.

"It will be up to individuals to put forward proposals for the redevelopment, and go through the regular planning process.

"This stage we are at now, though, is really just about setting the boundaries."

Since the plans were announced there has been speculation a hotel may be established at the foreshore.

Mr Singh said it could be a possibility.

"It's something for the new committee to look into," he said.

"They'll look into what different land uses are appropriate for the area. From the south through to the north of the precinct there is a need for improvement, but it's got to be based on what this community wants."

The draft plan announced by the State Government mapping out future development on the Jetty Foreshores.

The revitalisation project also involves the upgrade of the boat ramp and boat maintenance facility, delivered by Transport for NSW's Maritime branch.

Transport for NSW is collaborating with the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp Enhancement Committee to ensure the Government commitment for the boat ramp project is fulfilled.

The Government is now calling for expressions of interest from the community and stakeholder groups to be part of the new project steering committee.

Expressions of interest to join the Project Advisory Steering Committee can be made here.