TIMELAPSE: Ring Road transformation unfolds in 60 seconds

MACKAY'S biggest-ever road project has reached a major milestone, with its largest overpass now complete.

Mackay Ring Road stage 1 is now on the home stretch for completion by late next year after crews placed the final 31-tonne bridge deck on the new overpass at Ooralea.

With the first sod turned on the project in September 2017, it is now more than two-thirds complete.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the Mackay Ring Road, once finished, would return Nebo Road to the community and local businesses.

"Thanks to projects such as this, we're paving the way for a better city, supporting local industry and creating more than 1000 jobs in the process," Mrs Gilbert said.

To improve safety and network connectivity, the project will remove heavy vehicle traffic from Nebo Road.

It will introduce a new Pioneer River crossing and connect to the Walkerston Bypass and Mackay Northern Access upgrade.

Progress on the Mackay Ring Road stage 1 in April 2019.

The new route is set to cut travel time, bypassing 10 signalised intersections, with new connections to be built at Stockroute Road, Peak Downs Highway and Bruce Highway north.

State Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said more than 1200 local workers had been inducted on the project to-date.

"It's concrete evidence of the Queensland Government's $1.3 billion roads and transport budget for the region, with the Walkerston Bypass and new port access road not too far behind," Mr Bailey said.

Minister for Transport Mark Bailey inspected the progress of the Mackay Ring Road stage one.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack described the project as a "game-changer" for the region, while Dawson MP George Christensen said it would not only help current, but future traffic demand.

More than 150 decks and 68 piles will be needed to build the major infrastructure project.

Crews will now start progress on the overpass' on and off-ramps and upgrades to the Peak Downs Highway between Horse, Jockey and Sextons Roads.

The $497 million project received joint funding of $397.9 million from the Federal Government and $99.4 million from the State Government.