Time to stitch up more time to go fishing

MOVING ON: Graham and Paula, owners of Creative Home Sewing Centre, are retiring.

WHILE the doors of Creative Home Sewing Centre permanently shut, store owner Graham Roder will remain sewn in the industry.

As he looks to retirement he has vowed to make more time to get out fishing while continuing to service machines from his garage set-up.

As Graham and his wife, Paula, packed up the shop on Scarba St this week they reflected on the decades of service in Coffs Harbour.

Graham said he started after he switched from finance in the 1970s. Always "a bit handy” from years of working on cars, Graham switched to the intricate mechanics of sewing and embroidery machines.

"I could see it was going to be a good industry,” he said.

"It wasn't going to go away any time too soon.”

Graham said the industry was still going strong and a small number of independent sewing and material shops were still holding on in the face of large national stores.

Keen hobbyists helped his business expand with the rise in popularity behind quilting.

Graham said he started selling material about nine years ago as hobbyists jumped onto the quilting trend.

New technology also meant he had to keep ahead of technical developments as machines became more computerised.

Nowadays sewing machines are able to download designs, thread its own needle and alert the user when to change the thread colour according to specific designs.

If you need your sewing machine fixed, phone Graham on 6652 1863 or 0428 521 863.