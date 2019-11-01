Time to sail into summer

GET INVOLVED: The Coffs Yacht Club is holding a Discover Sailing Day in two weeks.

COFFS Harbour Yacht Club is inviting the community to enjoy a free sailing experience as part of Discover Sailing Day on Saturday, November 16.

People can attend by themselves, or with a partner, friends or family to get a taste of what sailing is all about.

The aim of Discover Sailing Day 2019 is to encourage people to find out how fun, safe, accessible and affordable sailing can be.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club Commodore John Wait encourages people to pay the club a visit on the day between 10am-2pm.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to welcome the community to our club and our sport" Wait said.

"We encourage anyone who has ever wanted to try sailing to come and have a look and enjoy a sail with an experienced club member or instructor.

"We provide all the instructors, boats and safety equipment, so all you have to do is come along prepared for a good time with a spare set of clothes, a hat, suitable shoes and some sunscreen."

Discover Sailing Day offers you the chance to go for a short sail with an experienced sailor, enjoy the club's facilities, and find out about the great sailing courses available.

There are courses for young and old, aspiring sailors and experienced sailors. The whole family can get involved - kids as young as seven and able to swim can enjoy a sail with a parent or guardian.

"Our Discover Sailing host can answer any questions about sailing and our volunteers will ensure you have an enjoyable day at the club," Wait said.

"We recommend people register in advance to ensure they can get out on the water, but you can also register on the day."

You can register for a free sailing experience at Coffs Harbour Yacht Club by contacting 6652 4390 or admin@coffsyachtie.com.au

For more information about sailing and different types of courses available visit Coffs Yachtie on Facebook or www.discoversailing.org.au.