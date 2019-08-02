TIME TO RISE: Suns host huge final at home

The Coffs Harbour Suns will be hoping to fly high in their final Saturday night.

THE Coffs Harbour Hoey Moey Suns men's team will hold a home elimination final Saturday night for the first time in almost nine years.

The Suns finished the season in third place, meaning they'll play the Illawarra Hawks in a do or die clash at Sportz Central with a 6pm start.

With a win, the Suns will progress through to the second phase of the playoff picture, placing them one win away from reaching the final four championship weekend in Gosford.

Suns coach, Blake Kelly, has been impressed with his team's willingness to continue to get better each week.

The Suns went on a momentous run to finish the season winning four of the last five matches and finding an offensive groove averaging 80.5 points per game over that period.

Coach Kelly will be looking for his team to continue to play fast on Saturday and hoping to find some more easy points in transition.

Captain Nick Markham believes the team will need to be at their best for the first game of the finals.

"We have a few aspects of our game we need to focus on that we have continued to work on getting better at all season," Markham said.

"Rebounding and defensive communication are the two that will be the key heading into this playoff run. The team is excited and looking forward to putting on one last show at home for our fans this season and hopefully rewarding them with a win after their support all season long."