Time to reintroduce national service

IS IT it time for national service? Of course it's time (we can all see what the Far East is doing).

In fact I would say national service was long overdue.

Whether put off out of fear of offending the Far East or just a lack of insight or maybe even the ongoing fights and squabbles in federal parliament which never seem to end the truth is Australia simply isn't ready for trouble.

We have a diminished state of alertness amongst our people.

Additionally there are a number of prophecies floating around the churches about an incursion in the region.

Jack Burrell's vision from his 1974 What Will Become of Australia is a classic (excerpts on the net under the book tile).

National service is a vital issue.

The call from the "signs of the times" is that we mustn't ignore the issue. Neither should we ignore the call to Christian revival.

History shows that if we are on God's side, He is on ours.

We can study the subject of revivals if we wish.

Graeme Gibson

bcu today announced it will relocate its offices to the newlook Coffs Central. Matt Deans

Coffs' institution's CBD move

IT'S wonderful news that our local BCU is moving into an exciting new space at the revamped Coffs Central.

I do hope that this time that the design of the space has more sensible consideration, such as actually having a decent number of teller points where members can conduct their business.

The wait time at the Plaza branch to be served can be averages around 30minutes and upwards where there are maximum two teller 'windows' available, three counting the front concierge.

The outdated offices always had at least five, and they were busy even then. Why the downgrade?

Please BCU, consider the high traffic in your planning for this great opportunity so that people want to come to the branch, and don't begrudge the anticipated wait.

Hannah T.

Patients would be able to gain access to medicinal cannabis within 48 hours under a radical plan to be put forward by the Turnbull Government to take over approval processes from the states. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop

Medicine supports cannabis legalisation

WITH regard to the Greens' announcing their cannabis policy I'd like to point out a few things that should be considered.

Many doctors have cited the "do no harm" creed to justify delaying or stopping the legalisation of both medicinal and recreational cannabis.

I would point out that more people die annually from prescription drug overdoses than all illicit drugs combined.

Also, an overdose of paracetamol, freely available over the counter can and has killed people by overdose.

There is no known death by overdose caused by cannabis.

Alcohol and tobacco cause deaths every day and the government collects a hefty tax take on these.

Minister Hunt's objections are laughable, as the "gateway" theory was debunked many years ago and the real culprits were found to be alcohol and tobacco.

There is plenty of research available overseas to prove just how safe cannabis is compared to so many prescription drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

You would expect our health minister to be better informed, or perhaps his pronouncements on this is merely following the party line.

Either way he has damaged what little credibility he once had.

Jim Mills

Seeing the roundabouts through the leaves

DON'T be a misery guts, Len Williams.

The gardens on many of the city's roundabouts are a delightful asset, and we should be grateful to those who put so much effort into their care.

I'd suggest that anyone who regards them as an impediment to traffic safety probably shouldn't have a driver's licence at all.

Graham Meale

Ban all live exports now Australia

WATCHING ABC Insiders both Craig Emerson and Susan Leigh are calling for a total ban on live export now, so why are animals still suffering?

Please show some leadership and save these poor animals now.

Another ship left Western Australia, same excruciating conditions, same terror and cruelty, what more will it take?

This ship needs to be turned back immediately - politicians need to act immediately. No more.

Ziggy Koenigseder