Time to move into the dress-circle

Melissa Martin
by

MCGRATH COFFS HARBOUR SELLING AGENT JAMIE WELBOURNE'S Property Pick of the Week is this dress-circle Coffs Harbour home.

Jamie, tell us about this home:

Boasting uninterrupted panoramic views across the hinterland and beyond, this designer residence perfectly integrates with its natural leafy surrounds. It is set on a secluded 933sqm block yet is just minutes from the Jetty strip, beaches, shops, Southern Cross University, the airport and schools.

Designed to capture abundant light and the stunning views, the layout contains a spacious open plan living and dining with timber bi-fold doors opening to a large entertaining deck. The gas kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island bench, while all bedrooms have built-ins, master with ensuite.

Contributed

The inviting swimming pool has travertine pavers and glass fence for relaxed family living.

Offering scope to expand downstairs - DA approved, additional highlights include stylish bathrooms, standalone bath, timber floors, electric blinds, plantation shutters, NBN, high ceiling, fans and double garage.　

What is your favourite feature of the home?

By far the best feature of this property is the perfect balance between luxury, location and convenience.

Being only two years old this ultra-modern single level open plan home has all the modern touches. Topped off by being located on one of the best streets in Coffs Harbour surrounded by quality homes and the convenience of being within five minutes of the CBD. This home has it all.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This is the perfect family home with everything the family needs - four bedrooms, two living zones and a pool with a view to top it off.

I can just see a family moving in and being very happy with enough space for everyone, close to everything Coffs Harbour has to offer.

COFFS HARBOUR
50 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour
4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car
PRICE: $890,000 - $935,000
INSPECT: Saturday 11:00am - 11:30am
CONTACT: Jamie Welbourne, McGrath Estate Agents, Coffs Harbour, 0427 188 204

Topics:  coffs coast jamie welbourne kratz drive mcgrath estate agents real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

