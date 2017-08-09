Time to make a decision: just don't do it

BAD RECORD: For the past two years Coffs Harbour ashamedly featured as the second worst offender in a list of 10 NSW regions for drink-driving.

SOUTHERN Cross University psychology lecturer Dr Jim Donnelly lists reasons why the Coffs Coast faces a deadly cocktail of drink-driving.

These regions were all regional, including the likes Byron Bay, Griffith and Orange.

Dr Donnelly said a person's decision to drink and drive could come as a result of a host of reasons - including age, gender, socio-economics and location.

He said people often turned to alcohol to temporarily remove societal problems, such as unemployment.

According to data released by the Department of Employment, Coffs Harbour had an unemployment rate of 5.81% in the March quarter.

"Drinking is very effective at making it feel like all your problems are gone for a while,” Dr Donnelly

"Alcohol is a hugely effective anti-anxiety drug.

"In rural or remote areas, the places where those who are feeling down can escape social isolation are venues where alcohol is readily available.”

He argued there might not be as much to do in Coffs Harbour compared to major cities which could lead to people drinking more.

When coupled with a lack of readily available public transport throughout the night, Dr Donnelly said it was easy to make a drunken decision to drive home.

He said alcohol greatly inhibited the brain's ability to make self-control decisions and regulate emotions.

"Note that if you are the one drunk, you will not be the best person to make this important decision. Take care of your mates,” he said.

Dr Donnelly said young adults were particularly at danger as their brains had not yet fully developed.

"An adolescent brain is not yet fully developed. The front part of the brain which helps us stop and contemplate things before we act is not fully connected to parts that drive impulses and emotions,” he said.

Dr Donnelly said young males in general are more prone to risky impulsive behaviour but the effects of alcohol affect both males and females.

He warned blood alcohol levels did not rising as soon as you stopped drinking.

"Two hours after your last drink, your blood alcohol is still going UP as it passes from your digestive system into your bloodstream,” he said.

"Know the facts, be safe, as being above the legal limit significantly increases your risk of dying on the drive home.”