20°
News

Time to make a decision: just don't do it

Keagan Elder
| 9th Aug 2017 7:29 AM
BAD RECORD: For the past two years Coffs Harbour ashamedly featured as the second worst offender in a list of 10 NSW regions for drink-driving.
BAD RECORD: For the past two years Coffs Harbour ashamedly featured as the second worst offender in a list of 10 NSW regions for drink-driving. File

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SOUTHERN Cross University psychology lecturer Dr Jim Donnelly lists reasons why the Coffs Coast faces a deadly cocktail of drink-driving.

Coffs often features on the list the state's worst drink-driving capitals.

For the past two years it ashamedly featured as the second worst offender in a list of 10 NSW regions.

These regions were all regional, including the likes Byron Bay, Griffith and Orange.

Dr Donnelly said a person's decision to drink and drive could come as a result of a host of reasons - including age, gender, socio-economics and location.

He said people often turned to alcohol to temporarily remove societal problems, such as unemployment.

According to data released by the Department of Employment, Coffs Harbour had an unemployment rate of 5.81% in the March quarter.

"Drinking is very effective at making it feel like all your problems are gone for a while,” Dr Donnelly

"Alcohol is a hugely effective anti-anxiety drug.

"In rural or remote areas, the places where those who are feeling down can escape social isolation are venues where alcohol is readily available.”

He argued there might not be as much to do in Coffs Harbour compared to major cities which could lead to people drinking more.

When coupled with a lack of readily available public transport throughout the night, Dr Donnelly said it was easy to make a drunken decision to drive home.

He said alcohol greatly inhibited the brain's ability to make self-control decisions and regulate emotions.

"Note that if you are the one drunk, you will not be the best person to make this important decision. Take care of your mates,” he said.

Dr Donnelly said young adults were particularly at danger as their brains had not yet fully developed.

"An adolescent brain is not yet fully developed. The front part of the brain which helps us stop and contemplate things before we act is not fully connected to parts that drive impulses and emotions,” he said.

Dr Donnelly said young males in general are more prone to risky impulsive behaviour but the effects of alcohol affect both males and females.

He warned blood alcohol levels did not rising as soon as you stopped drinking.

"Two hours after your last drink, your blood alcohol is still going UP as it passes from your digestive system into your bloodstream,” he said.

"Know the facts, be safe, as being above the legal limit significantly increases your risk of dying on the drive home.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  alcohol coffs harbour drink driving southern cross university

Domino's to give away 10,001 free pizzas today

Domino's to give away 10,001 free pizzas today

THE pizza wars are truly upon us.

Fears of 'vile' anti-gay campaign in lead-up to vote

Tony Abbott... already campaigning on the no vote.

Abbott urges no vote 'to stop political correctness in its tracks'

ON TIME FOR SURE: Jetty4Shores upgrade takes shape

The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores upgrade.

Works to multi-million dollar upgrade on track

Chilly start to the day brings fresh overnight low

Temperatures are rising on the Coffs Coast this morning after a chilly start to the day.

Coffs Harbour records its lowest overnight low for 2017

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

After Suicide Squad, model turned actor Cara Delevingne goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Country legend Glen Campbell dies

Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to US media reports. Picture: AFP

He was 81.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

Chloe Grace Moretz says she was on the brunt of awful treatment by a male co-star when she was just 15.

Chloe Grace Moretz fat-shamed by male co-star.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Diggers Beach Executive Living

9/6 Diggers Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $620,000

'Class. Sophistication. Style.' - the perfect summary of this impressive property. Located in the highly desirable Diggers Beach, this executive styled home is...

New Listing!

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

Owners are committed to sell!

8 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 $699,000 ...

Want the Korora beachside lifestyle AND ocean views without a millionaires mortgage? You may have just found it! Only 400m from beautiful Korora beach and boasting...

A statement in Style and Sophistication!

11 Brumby Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $749,000 ...

Unique in design and versatile in it's layout, this contemporary semi rural residence has been custom designed to provide a truly exceptional lifestyle with a...

Jetty home to impress…and an opportunity to excite!

30 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 3 $1,150,000

Those who have been seeking the lifestyle of Jetty living will appreciate that houses are hard to find...now we've found one that is bound to entice you! Perfectly...

Cosmopolitan Jetty living with island, ocean and harbour views!

5/3 Angus McLeod Place, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $739,000 ...

Admired for their outstanding architecture the 'boatsheds' is a benchmark property positioned as close to the harbour as you can get! Utilising timber, glass and...

Claim your piece of paradise with this stunning coastal hideaway.

17 Fern Tree Place, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000 ...

Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunningly contemporary coastal residence... superbly designed for all year round living. The home epitomises...

When you require convenience and desire that &quot;Nothing Like New&quot; feeling!

10B Haven Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Flooded with natural light, this modern split level home is one that is sure to impress. With features such as raked ceilings, neutral tones and completed with...

Why build..... When you can move straight in!

10A Haven Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Positioned handsomely on an elevated block with coastal and mountain views, this home has been finished with great attention to detail and with all the features...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000