Time to immortalise champion jockey

CHAMPION JOCKEY: Zac Purton has had an impressive career in the saddle.

RACING: After his history making performance at the Longines International Meeting 10 days ago, former Coffs Harbour jockey Zac Purton continued his unbelievable form in the saddle by winning five races at Sha Tin on Sunday.

To make the quintet even more special, his fifth victory marked his 900th winner in Hong Kong.

With Purton undeniably one of the greatest sportsmen to ever come out of the region, The Coffs Coast Advocate believes it's time to honour the jockey.

The Coffs Harbour Racing Club has four areas within the facility named after stalwarts of the local racing scene.

Long-time committee member and bookmaker Terry Zuvela has a lounge named after him.

Former president of the club Jim Browning has the members lounge named in his honour.

Merv Mercer, who is a life member and currently still on the board, has the main auditorium.

Former Nambucca Heads resident and famed race caller Ken Howard, who called the Melbourne Cup, has the London to a Brick Bar.

When asked whether Purton could have the jockey's room or mounting yard named in his honour, club CEO Tim Saladine said it could be discussed at future board meetings.

"That's not a bad idea,” Saladine said.

"It's something we could look into... Zac would be our greatest export for sure, he's certainly someone we're very proud of.”

Saladine said the club held the inaugural Zac Purton Open Handicap on June 14 earlier this year, and would be open to having a race during the cup carnival named after him.

"Zac usually has a recess around Coffs Cup time... he'll sometimes drop in and visit Trevor Hardy, Brett Bellamy and a few of the other boys.”

Purton's old school, Coffs Harbour High School, said they will also look at inducting the 35-year-old jockey into their Hall of Fame when the P&C meets in February.