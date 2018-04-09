Time to go bananas

AS the city renowned for a giant banana, there's no better way to spend National Banana Day than enjoying the fun activities at The Big Banana Fun Park.

On Wednesday, National Banana Day will be celebrated at the Big Banana with balloon give-aways, banana throwing competitions, a charity barbecue and more.

If you'd like to sit back and relax, there are delicious chocolate coated bananas, sundaes' and ice cream in the cafe to enjoy.

If you have a knack for guessing, don't miss the banana lollies guessing competition to win a Big Bunch of Fun for yourself and ten mates by visiting The Big Banana Fun Park on Facebook or instagram.

All proceeds from the charity barbecue at the Water Park will go to Frontier Projects Haiti, to bring educational opportunities and sustainable solutions to Haitian children.

For more information, visit bigbanana.com