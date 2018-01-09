Time to give young people the recognition they deserve

Woolgoolga marine rescue members train with liferaft recovery at coffs Harbour Jetty Pic Lto R:Mitch Harvey Greg McIntosh (Woopi) Simon Filet Rudi Hombergen (Coffs)Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Woolgoolga marine rescue members train with liferaft recovery at coffs Harbour Jetty Pic Lto R:Mitch Harvey Greg McIntosh (Woopi) Simon Filet Rudi Hombergen (Coffs)Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

DURING this crazy 2020, there has arguably never been a more important time to recognise people going over and above in the community.

There is now an opporunity for Coffs Coast residents to recognise the work of its youth with nominations opening for the NSW 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards.

The search incredible young people under 29 has begun.

Since 2015 there has only been one winner from the Coffs Coast, with Mitch Harvey taking out the Scouts NSW/ACT Youth Development Award in 2019.

The Deputy Unit Commander at Marine Rescue Woolgoolga was recognised for putting in thousands of hours of volunteer service across more than seven years.

Mitchell Harvey won the Scouts NSW/ACT Youth Development Award at the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards. Emil Alejo

As the first qualified radio operator, Mr Harvey was responsible for training close to others in the organisation while also improving training programs.

Mr Harvey - who saved the life of a tourist in 2016 - was nominated for an award again in 2020.

There are nine categories to choose from and each category winner receives $2000 in prizes and a trophy.

Gympie's Young Achiever nominee: Sharla Watson has been named as a finalist for the 2017-18 Queensland Young Achiever Awards for her work at the Cafe by Farmer and Sun.

The categories are:

• OSMEN Creative Design Award

• First National Real Estate Leadership Award

• Aboriginal Education Council Aboriginal Education Award

• NSW Department of Education Early Childhood Educator Award

• Freemasons of NSW/ACT Community Service Award

• TransGrid Indigenous Achievement Award

• Qoin Small Business Achiever Award

• Totally Smiles Health and Wellbeing Award

• HomeGuardian and Disruptive Ai Group Innovation Award

To submit a nomination, simply go online to www.youngachieverawards.com and nominations close on January 11, 2021.