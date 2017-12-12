Time to get lit this Christmas

IT'S a special time of year and driving around at night becomes something magical as houses, gardens and buildings light up with Christmas decorations.

Driving around you'll come across Christmas trees, giant stars, Santa Claus, reindeer and everything Christmas.

The Chapel in the Valley at Ulong is covered in lights, 1 Brolga Place in Coffs Harbour and 68 Coriedale Drive have been decked out and are ready for night time to come around to turn on the magic.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden has also been decorated with Christmas lights and is open for the public on select nights to experience the gardens with a festive spirit.

Gardens and walkways will be lit up on:

Friday, December 15, from 6-9pm.

Saturday, December 16, from 6-9pm.

Friday, December 22, from 6-9pm.

Saturday, December 23, from 6-9pm.

There will be a Christmas family fun night with games and prizes for kids at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden on Saturday, December 16, from 6.30-9pm.

The Coffs Coast Carols are also on Saturday at Brelsford Park from 6-9.30pm.

Sing along to Christmas classics as performers take to the stage.

To help you find the best local light displays, we have called on residents to post photos of their houses.

To enter a photo of your home, send an email to editorial@coffscoast advocate.com.au.