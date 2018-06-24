Menu
HANGING SPACE: Di Kelly from CHAC, artist Chris Hazel who donated artwork for a raffle, Margaret Cameron from the Bunker Cartoon Gallery and Ann Leonard from CHAC. Cate Townsend.
Community

Time to enter local Art Prize

Wendy Andrews
by
24th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

WITH the decision to make the National STILL Award biannual, Coffs Harbour Arts Council is providing an opportunity for the local artistic community to come together, exhibit and vie for an award.

The 2018 Coffs Coast Art Prize includes a major award of $1500, people's choice of $500 and a youth award $300.

"Given there are few opportunities for our large community of artists to exhibit we are hoping people will take this opportunity to showcase their work and together build some momentum for ongoing exhibitions,” a spokesperson for Coffs Harbour Arts Council said.

It was a fortunate series of events that led to the exhibition space for this Art Prize.

When Coffs Harbour Arts Council approached the Bunker Cartoon Gallery, the timing was perfect as another event had just cancelled.

Although it was sooner than expected it has worked well for both organisations and artists are being encouraged to submit their entries before the June 27 deadline.

Entries can be obtained by emailing coffsharbourarts council@gmail.com.

An exhibition of entries will open at Bunker Cartoon Gallery at 6pm, July 13, and run until August 3.

Coffs Coast Advocate

