Time to come forward with your ‘game-changing’ idea

GET your thinking caps on folks because it is time to share your ideas on the future of the North Coast.

Regional Development Australia, in partnership with Business NSW, is sending their mobile office around the Mid North Coast in an effort to hear from the community about their vision for the future.

Instead of holding their annual conference which focused on connecting and linking business owners and community leaders, RDAMNC will be using their mobile office to provide a conduit to maintain and strengthen connections.

"With the current COVID-19 restrictions and everything else that has happened over the last year we realise it is difficult to travel and connect, especially for business owners." CEO Kerry Grace said.

"We want to use this opportunity to gain an understanding of the issues that Mid North Coast residents are facing and to hear about what can be done to build a more resilient future for the region."

Business NSW regional manager Kellon Beard said that he is very happy to be supporting the initiative, which he says is particularly timely given the struggles brought about by COVID-19.

Kellon Beard, regional manager Mid North Coast, NSW Business Chamber.

"It is great to see the RDAMNC interacting with businesses to understand their issues and (discovering) what we can do together to help resolve them." Mr Beard said.

The organisation will also be providing information about their recently launched employment platform, My Future Workforce, that focuses on connecting local people with local jobs.

Identifying that employers in the MNC needed a simple way of connecting with local jobseekers, RDAMNC built the platform with a focus on solving the problem.

"The recently release My Future Workforce is a great asset, especially for jobseekers looking for work or employers looking to hire" Mr Beard said.

The mobile office will be visiting Urunga on September 2 and appointments can be booked by visiting eventbrite.

For a full list of the mobile office locations and schedule visit rdamnc.org.au.