Time to book that holiday

LOOKS like 69 is your lucky number if you want to fly to Sydney between January 9 to March 21 next year.

Virgin's "flight frenzy” sale is offering $69 one-way tickets to Sydney from Coffs Harbour and the only catch is the sale ends at midnight tonight.

Virgin is also offering offering Gold Coast to Melbourne one way for $99 (for travel between February 1 and March 20, 2018) and Gold Coast to Sydney one way for $75 (for travel February 1 to March 21, 2018). Makes it worth hiring a car to the Goldie then flying south doesn't it?

There are domestic flights Australia-wide as well as flights to Bali, Fiji and New Zealand worth checking out.

The price is right so if the dates work out for your travel plans this is your chance to grab a travel bargain.

Check it out at www.specials.virginaustralia.com/sale/flight-frenzy but remember, just like Cinderella at the ball, it's all over at midnight.

Note: Travel periods and conditions apply. All fares subject to availability