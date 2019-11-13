Menu
Burnt out remains of a home next to the custard apple orchards on Byfield Rd.
Time to act on bushfire risks

Darryn Nufer
12th Nov 2019 6:30 PM | Updated: 13th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
IT'S time to ditch emotional and political debate on climate change and act.

That was the clear message Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig delivered to the state and federal governments on Tuesday as he confirmed that up to 11 homes and six liveable structures had been destroyed by bushfires in the shire.

"We are seeing change - we are seeing a different dynamic both in the intensity and frequency of climatic conditions whether it's from cyclones, from wild storms and in this case, fires that are coming more frequently and with a greater intensity," Cr Ludwig said.

"You have to acknowledge that, that change is happening.

"And it's very important - I'd like this message to go out to both the federal and the state governments.

"We need more resources to go into mitigation of disaster events and in particular fire management (so) that we invest in more regular programs of cool burns and put those resources in now.

"So rather than argue (about) climate variability and climate change, let's recognise that there is a change in circumstance and respond to that appropriately, rather than going into emotive debate.

"Let's do something tangible and let's put those resources in where they're most needed so that we can actually prepare our community for the likelihood that these events are going to come more frequently, and probably with greater intensity."

bill ludwig bushfire risks climate change federal government livingstone shire council state government
