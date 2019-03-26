Locals are fed up with the seaweed build up on the Northern Beaches.

Locals are fed up with the seaweed build up on the Northern Beaches. Contributed

SPOILT with quiet, pristine beaches, locals are fed up with the stench and sight of more than two weeks worth of seaweed.

Frustrated, Jenny Mezher wrote to The Advocate raising her concerns about the seaweed on Arrawarra beach not moving on naturally with tide and winds.

"High tide a few weeks ago caused this and it's not moving! Rate payers should not have to wait for another king tide to take it out,” Miss Mezher wrote.

"Birds are having a field day, which means lice are around and maggots too.

"The stench lasts for at least 200metres. Time something is done.”

Seaweed build up is a natural process and isn't uncommon on Coffs Harbour beaches after large tides, swells and high winds.

According to the Management of Seaweed on Coffs Harbour City Council LGA Beaches, the preferred option for Council in relation to seaweed management is to undertake zero intervention in the natural process.

When intervention needs to be considered, there are a number of factors that come into account including various land tenures, stakeholders and approval agencies.

Intervention is considered when the accumulated seaweed is situated in a location where future short term tidal and wave action will not be sufficient to remove the seaweed from the location.

If you are concerned about seaweed build up in your area, read the Seaweed Management Guideline here before notifying the Coffs Harbour City Council.