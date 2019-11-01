Time runs out for Boss on Cup favourite

CHAMPION Hong Kong-based jockey Joao Moreira has been confirmed as the rider of Melbourne Cup favourite Constantinople.

Constantinople's trainer David Hayes had been in contact with the Hong Kong Jockey Club who agreed to let Moreira come to Melbourne if he was guaranteed the ride on the horse.

In-form star jockey Glen Boss had been booked to ride Constantinople but lost the ride when he was suspended last Saturday at Randwick for six meetings.

Boss has appealed against the suspension but that won't be heard by Racing New South Wales stewards until Monday.

Moriera had been placed on standby to ride Constantinople if Boss's appeal against the suspension was turned down and had agreed to fly in on Monday.

Hayes approached the HKJC about the prospect of Moreira riding Constantinople and they said he could if he was guaranteed the ride.

Moreira will fly into Melbourne on Monday.

Time has run out for jockey Glen Boss to keep his ride on the Melbourne Cup favourite.

He finished second in the 2016 Melbourne Cup on Heartbreak City.

Constantinople firmed into $7.50 favourite with Ladbrokes for the Melbourne Cup after his unlucky fourth in the Caulfield Cup.