Time running out to nominate your worthy woman

WORTHY WINNER: New mum Turia Pitt is a former NSW Woman of the Year award winner.

WORTHY WINNER: New mum Turia Pitt is a former NSW Woman of the Year award winner. Marc Stapelberg

DO you know a woman on the Coffs Coast who is a real achiever for her community and is deserving of recognition?

Well, Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, believes if there is somebody out there who fills the bill she should be nominated for the 2018 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

"The nomination deadline has been extended until this Sunday, January 7, and I encourage people to go online and nominate an outstanding woman,” he said.

"These awards are a great opportunity to acknowledge the fantastic contributions women on the Coffs Coast and across NSW make.

"We want to receive submissions for as many women as possible who have achieved inspiring things in their career, in business or in their communities.”

There are seven different categories in 2018 including the new First State Super Lifetime Achievement award:

NSW Premier's Woman of the Year

NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year

Community Hero

Harvey Norman Young Woman of the Year

Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year

NSW Business Woman of the Year

First State Super Lifetime Achievement

Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 8, during the awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre Sydney on International Women's Day.

To submit a nomination visit: www.women.nsw.gov.au