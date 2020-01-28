Time running out to get a share of dam water

Coffs Coast Bird Observers have been coming to Woolgoolga dam for more than 16 years and have recorded over 130 bird species. Time is running out to register interest for a share in water from the dam for agricultural/irrigation purposes.

TIME is running out to register interest for a share in the water from Woolgoolga Dam.

Coffs Harbour City Council is calling for the registrations of interest for agricultural/irrigation purposes after voting to amend their water access licence at an extraordinary meeting earlier this month.

Currently water from the dam, as per council's access licence, is to be used only for 'domestic or stock purposes'.

Registrations must be submitted by 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, January 29).

Subject to the regulator's approval, Council plans to provide up to 100 mega litres of raw water from the date the regulator approves the application until the 100ML is distributed.

Woolgoolga resident opposed to the dam water sell-off placarded the council chambers ahead of the extraordinary Council meeting on January 13.

Following the registration of interest period, and assuming approval is granted, all applicants will be assessed and each successful applicant assigned a maximum allocation of raw water.

The allocation will be calculated based on the land area proposed to be irrigated, compared to the total land area proposed to be irrigated by all applicants.

Raw water will be available for pick-up from Newmans Road Woolgoolga.

Successful applicants will be charged using council's current fees and charges for raw water which does not cover transportation costs.

To register your interest or to find out more about accessing water from Woolgoolga Dam and other sources of recycled water from Council you can follow this link.