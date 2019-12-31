‘Time is critical’ in search for jet skier

The search continues for Tony Schilperoort who’s jet ski was found floating in the ocean off Southport has resumed this morning.

A LABRADOR man who's jet ski was found floating in the ocean off Southport on Sunday has still not been found despite an extensive search over hundreds of kilometres.

Queensland Police provided an update on the search for semi-retired electrician Tony Schilperoort, 54, this morning.

Jetskier Anthony ‘Tony’ Schilperoort is missing off the Gold Coast. Photo: Facebook

Mr Schilperoort's jet ski was found drifting in the Coral Sea about 13km east of Southport seaway about 1.35pm on Sunday, with no visible damage.

Personal items belonging to Mr Schilperoort were found with the jet ski and police located his vehicle and trailer at a boat ramp at The Spit.

Labrador man Anthony ‘Tony’ Schilperoort, 54, has still not been found.

Agencies including Queensland Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Southport Coastguard have been scouring a search area of about 500sq km, from Broadbeach to Pottsville.

The search will continue today, involving boats and aerial assets including helicopters.

Gold Coast Water Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said on Monday that "time is critical" in the search for Mr Schilperoort.

Gold Coast Water Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro urged boaties to keep an eye out for Mr Schilperoort. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"His family is obviously struggling but they're holding hope, as we are," he said.

Police have asked boaties to keep an eye out for the missing jet skier while out on the water.

Anyone with information which may assist in the search should phone Policelink on 131 444.