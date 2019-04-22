Time for youth to have their say

Mission Australia are encouraging youth to have their say in annual survey.

Mission Australia are encouraging youth to have their say in annual survey. monkeybusinessimages

IF you're aged between 15 and 19 and have something to say about bullying, disability and whether you have enough of a say about issues affecting you, don't miss the annual Mission Australia Youth Survey.

Celebrating 18 years of the survey, the charity is encouraging young people in Coffs Harbour and across NSW to have their say this year.

"To celebrate our Youth Survey's 18th birthday, we're encouraging even more young people across NSW to share their voice either online, at school or through a local community group,” Mission Australia State Director Nada Nasser said.

"We truly value the voices of young people, and they must be heard. The more young people we have participate, the more comprehensive and inclusive the results will be.

With a record number of more than 28,000 young people participating across Australia in 2018, including 8,211 young people in NSW, Mission Australia aims to reach well over 30,000 participants nationwide in celebration of the milestone.

"We're very proud of our Youth Survey, as every year it offers an important temperature check on the thoughts, concerns and aspirations of young Australians.

"Thanks to the Youth Survey, many organisations like Mission Australia have current evidence on what young people are thinking and experiencing, which helps us to advocate with them and for them for the services and policy changes that they need.

In 2018, just under half NSW young people identified mental health as the top issue facing Australia today, up from 38.0% in 2017 and doubling since 2016.

In 2018, young people in NSW identified mental health as the top national issue at a higher rate than any other State or Territory.

The top three issues identified by young people from NSW were mental health, alcohol and drugs and equity and discrimination.

Mission Australia's Youth Survey 2019 is open to all young people aged 15-19 years-old who are living in Australia.

To take part in the survey, visit missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey

The survey closes on July 31, with results to be released in late November.