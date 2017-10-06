30°
Time for these turtles to go back to the beach

TURTLE TIME: Dolphin Marine Magic's Greg Pickering and Keiran Marshall are excited about Saturday's turtle release
Wendy Andrews
by

IT'S going to be a big day for Ashton and Roscoe.

Saturday, October 7 these two turtles are heading back to the beach and they're hoping plenty of people will come down to Diggers to wave them off.

Ashton, a green sea turtle, was rescued at Scotts Head in April, while Roscoe, a hawksbill turtle, got into some bother in Boambee in February.

Both these guys were rescued by the Dolphin Marine Magic team in answer to calls from the public.

The turtles have been resting and recuperating in the hospital ward behind the scenes at Dolphin Marine Magic.

Under the constant care of DMM's resident "turtle man” Greg Pickering and veterinarian Duan March, Ashton and Roscoe have made steady progress, are feeding well and Saturday is their big day back to the ocean.

"The focus of our work is rescue and rehabilitation leading to release, so today is a great day for Ashton and Roscoe and for the whole team,” Greg said.

The Dolphin Marine Magic crew and Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Trust are inviting everyone to come to the turtle release at Diggers Beach.

The release will happen at 1pm October 7 but get there early as there will be plenty going on.

CHART is hosting a beach barbecue (with options for vegans) from noon-2pm. There will also be children's activities including face painting and a turtle talk by one of Ashton's carers.

Come around noon for a chance to go in the draw to be the one to actually release Ashton.

The beach where the release will happen is at the end of Diggers Beach Dr, Coffs Harbour. Turn right at the end of the road, north side of Macauleys Headland.

Plan for extra time for parking as the last turtle release attracted a big crowd and Ashton and Roscoe are hoping to beat that record number.

