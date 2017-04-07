Time for an open day

DROP IN: Woopi shed are having an open day.

IF you're looking for a new piece of wooden furniture, second-hand bike or after something to be made, the Woolgoolga shed open day is not to be missed.

Products for sale have been hand made or repaired by the 44 members of the shed and include a showroom of tables, chairs, pieces of wood turning, second hand bikes, old tools and more.

The club held an open day earlier in the week but the rain deterred people from venturing outside.

With fingers crossed for better weather, the community is encouraged to come along and see what happens at the shed.

People are able to place orders for things they want made, buy products and have a tour of the shed.

Extensions to the sheds covered work area are about to take place with courtesy of a community and building partnership grant.

The open day will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 8am to 12pm.

The shed is located north of Woolgoolga, behind the tennis courts near the high school and sporting fields.