Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Many drivers are obsessed with their phones.
Many drivers are obsessed with their phones.
Motoring

Time for all drivers to stop making bad calls

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding
7th Feb 2020 5:22 PM

In 1971 the biggest problem on our roads was motorists not wearing seatbelts.

It’s hard to believe, but as mandatory seat belt laws were being brought in RACQ was not in support of it. Our members believed it was the minority breaking the law and the majority were safe drivers and bringing in the $20 fine, the toughest penalty in the country, was a step too far.

Jump forward nearly 50 years and we’re facing a remarkably similar scenario. Last Saturday, Queensland brought in the toughest laws for mobile phone use behind the wheel in the country.

Caught once and cop a $1000 fine and four demerit points. Get caught twice in 12 months and you’ll get another fine, cop double demerit points and face losing your licence.

Drastic action is needed to fix driver distraction after attempts to educate drivers wasn’t enough. As a society we’re addicted to our devices and it’s putting lives at risk. Our advice is to set your phone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ and leave it alone altogether.

Now it would be hard to find a responsible motorist who did not think twice about wearing a seatbelt every time they got in a vehicle. Let us all learn from the mistakes of the past, the faster we all commit to leaving our phones alone behind the wheel, the safer our roads will be.

car advice cars news motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside the barrel: Tips for shooting perfect surf photo

        premium_icon Inside the barrel: Tips for shooting perfect surf photo

        Surfing Nikon Surf Photo of the Year winner Stu Gibson shares his secrets for taking the perfect surf photo.

        Emergency services prepare for major flooding

        premium_icon Emergency services prepare for major flooding

        News PREPARATION is underway for potential flooding weather this weekend on the Coffs...

        Cheaters caught out on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Cheaters caught out on the Coffs Coast

        News IT’S not their fault, it’s because they live on the Coffs Coast. At least that’s...

        Pacific Highway roadworks affect Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Pacific Highway roadworks affect Mid North Coast

        News ESSENTIAL maintenance work will be carried out on the Coffs Coast along the Pacific...