Time for a doggy detox

LOSING weight shouldn't only be a goal for ourselves but one we can help our pets with.

If your pet is overweight, Petbarn have the perfect opportunity to shed those kilos and go in the running to win a $2,000 voucher and $1,000 cash.

Petbarns Biggest Pet Loser 12 week challenge is aiming to help Aussie pets and their owners lose weight and improve their overall health and well being.

The top ten chosen pet participants will be provided with a customised health and nutrition plan by Greencross Vets and the pet owner will receive a personalised consultation with celebrity trainer Sam Wood, along with access to three rounds of his online training and nutrition program, 28 by Sam Wood.

Local Coffs Harbour Petbarn Store Manager, Kelly-Lea Boatwright said, "we had an amazing response to the challenge last year and this year we look forward to watching the participants shed the kilos and maybe even have a winner from our area."

"Many pet owners love to treat their pets like family when it comes to food, for example by sharing scraps from the table with their furry friends.

"However, what we feed our pets counts and it's important to consider the different nutritional needs of our pets and the right amounts to feed them.

"Pudgy pets appear very cute but people should be aware it can cause them significant health problems.

"It's important you treat their health as you would your own and this challenge is an excellent way to encourage pet parents to get their pets into shape and help inspire others to do the same.

"If you know anyone that you suspect has an overweight pet, get them to register now.”

The winning Petbarn's Biggest Pet Loser will be judged based on the percentage loss of their overall weight with major prizes to be won.

To register, visit petbarnbiggestpetloser. com.au before Wednesday, February 21.