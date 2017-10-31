Time for a change in career direction?

Could you be a bus driver? Busways is hiring now.

Could you be a bus driver? Busways is hiring now. Kubkoo

YOU could be making the wheels on the bus go round and round.

Busways has vacancies for people to join their teams at Coffs Harbour, Raleigh, Grafton and Yamba depots and the good news is you don't need previous experience.

As their position vacant advertisement says, "Candidates without experience and that are interested in becoming a bus driver or would like further information are encouraged to apply.” So could this be your new job or perhaps a change of direction?

Please note, all drivers commence on a casual basis but permanent lines of work may be offered after employment dependent upon the requirements of the depot.

The main duties of bus drivers will be working shifts and rosters as directed, driving allocated vehicles along specified routes as directed, ensuring the care, safety and comfort of Busways customers and having a professional approach with excellent communication skills.

It is desirable to have a Working With Children Check clearance and a current MR licence but, if you have a C class licence, Busways may assist in upgrading to an MR licence.

On the job training will be provided via Busways' Driver Mentors and Training Department.

Does this sound like your new career?

Click here to check out the application.