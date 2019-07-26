Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKING SHARP: Woodchoppers compete at the Glenreagh Timber Festival last year.
LOOKING SHARP: Woodchoppers compete at the Glenreagh Timber Festival last year. Adam Hourigan
News

Timber-fest climbing to greater heights with classic event

TIM JARRETT
by
26th Jul 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU know about the new wood chop event at Glenreagh Timber Festival and were thinking of throwing the axe in the car and trying to impress your friends, think again.

"It's serious competition from the locals. It's not just - rock up with your wood splitting axe and have a go," said festival president Chris Hanson.

The popular family day includes the welcome addition of the "tree climb" to wood chop proceedings this year.

"We have been trying to bring it back for a few years, but all the planets aligned this year," Mr Hanson said.

"People really want to see it and it will be a great addition."

Along with being the most popular and exciting events in the sport, the tree climb (or tree-felling) was also one of the hardest. Axemen cut notches into the side of a tree and placed boards in them in order to ascend the tree and cut halfway through the top.

They then repeated the process on the other side and the winner would be the first person to cut through the tree completely.

Mr Hanson said there were also events for the wood-chopping veterans of the area, but most of the competitors took the sport seriously and had the proper tools to compete.

"They are not the average axe you buy out at Bunnings, these are what you call racing axes and axemen turn up with five or six axes. And they are treated like their children," he said.

Woodchop events continue throughout the day alongside reptile displays, food stalls, markets and much more.

The Glenreagh Timber Festival is at Glenreagh Recreational Grounds from 8am to 4pm tomorrow and entry is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

festival glenreagh glenreagh timber festival wood chopping wood chopping competition
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    premium_icon BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    News The Coffs community has waited decades for a bypass and the waiting game looks set to continue.

    WALK OFF: Crucial decision adjourned, councillors storm out

    premium_icon WALK OFF: Crucial decision adjourned, councillors storm out

    News Rolling coverage: Councillors walk out on dramatic milestone meeting

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals Iconic Coffs dolphin, Bucky, has died, leaving us in mourning

    Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    Breaking No serious injuries reported by police on scene of crash