Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim Paine says he is weighing up his ODI future on a series by series basis.
Tim Paine says he is weighing up his ODI future on a series by series basis.
Cricket

Australia captain Paine undecided over ODI future

by Richard Hookham
25th Jun 2018 11:43 AM

AUSTRALIA captain Tim Paine intends to bide his time over deciding on his own white-ball future after his side fell to a 5-0 whitewash against England.

Jos Buttler's stunning century steered England to a thrilling one-wicket victory over the Aussies at Old Trafford on Sunday to wrap up a 5-0 whitewash.

But while the run of bad results has left Paine unsure about his one-day captaincy, he fully intends to continue leading the Test team.

"I haven't thought about it to be honest," the 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said after Sunday's defeat.

"All I know is I was coming here to do this series and I've said a few times before, when you are my age it's a bit foolish to look ahead.

"Certainly I am really looking forward to captaining the Test team and continuing how I have been playing in that format.

"But where I go with the rest of my cricket is something we will discuss in the coming weeks."

Tim Paine struggled with the bat in England.
Tim Paine struggled with the bat in England.

Paine's own performances over the series - scores of 12, 15, five, three, and just one in Sunday's final match, which saw his side post a paltry 205 off 34.4 overs, have left the Tasmanian bitterly disappointed.

"It's been difficult," Paine said. "Obviously you play cricket to do well and this series I haven't done that, I haven't played as well as I would have liked to.

"That happens but it's not certainly through a lack of effort. I'm trying my guts out, like the rest of the guys. It's one of those series, started off poorly and just couldn't get it back on track."

Paine says that despite their setback in England, he expects to see most of the squad returning next year for their defence of the World Cup.

"I think everyone who's here is going to be in the mix for that squad," he said. "We don't know who we will have available next year.

"But I've heard a few times that this team doesn't have a plan, or it doesn't know where it's going, but we do have a clear direction.

"We know we are a long way off the mark at the moment but the World Cup is not for 12 months and we know when we get our best team on the park, playing our best cricket, we are going to be right in the thick of it."

Related Items

australia v england cricket odi series tim paine

Top Stories

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Property Walk to town or the riverside from this north-facing apartment

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:07 PM
    Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

    Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

    News Everything you need to know about highway traffic changes.

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
    Home destroyed in early morning fire

    premium_icon Home destroyed in early morning fire

    News Family of four forced to evacuate house fire.

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News LOOKING for the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast?

    Local Partners