Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

Former Coffs Harbour High student Tilly Lugg will be packing her bags for Canberra shortly after signing a contract to play cricket with the ACT Meteors.

EXCITING batter/keeper Matilda Lugg has signed a one-year contract with the ACT Meteors ahead of the 2018/19 Women's National Cricket League season.

The Coffs Harbour 18-year-old was noticed by the Meteors after making a name for herself playing for NSW/ACT Country at the national under-18 championships as well as North Coast in the Women's Country Championships.

'Tilly' represented NSW/ACT Country last summer in the under-18 national championships where she claimed the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper and was also named player of the final at the last Country Championships.

Her main focus last year was on completing her HSC studies at Jetty High and she admits to being taken a little by surprise when head coach James Allsopp came calling.

"I really didn't have too many expectations as I was so focussed on the HSC and a season playing in Ireland ahead of me, so when James called I certainly wasn't expecting him to offer me a contract and was a bit shocked," Tilly said.

"I don't really remember what he was saying a whole lot because I was so excited and was trying to act a bit cool at the same time."

Once the news finally settled in, Lugg turned her attention on the big move to the ACT and starting her career as a professional cricketer.

"I'm really looking forward to dedicating myself to cricket at a professional level and seeing how much I can improve my game," she said.

"Over the last few years the women's game has really taken off, so as a young cricketer it's been really motivating being able to watch more games on the TV and having those players to look up to.

"I still can't really believe the opportunities that are out there for female cricketers and that you can make a career out of doing something you love."

Lugg is currently playing in Ireland for the Typhoons in the Toyota Super 3's Series and for Merrion in the Leinster Women's League. She scored an unbeaten 107 on debut for Merrion earlier this month.

Allsopp believes she will be a great addition to the Meteors outfit.

"Matilda is an exciting young player who has performed consistently well for ACT/NSW Country under age teams at the national championships over the past few seasons," Allsopp said.

"She is an outstanding character and the heart and soul of all teams that she represents which is a trait of all the great wicket keepers within Australian cricket."