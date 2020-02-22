Menu
Stephanie Kyriacou at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.
News

Tight scores on the green

Rachel Vercoe
22nd Feb 2020 1:15 PM
WITH only one day left of competition, Australian Ladies Classic players are giving it their all to climb the leaderboard.

On course today, Lauren Stephenson from the US, Ayean Cho from Republic of Korea and Stephanie Kyriacou are sitting at the top with a score of 13.

The ladies kicked off todays competition from 7.15am and despite a short downpour, have continued through with their best efforts.

Excitement levels are high as the final day closes in.

Tomorrows round will kick off from 7am with presentations taking place at 2.30pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

