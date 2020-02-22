Tight scores on the green

Stephanie Kyriacou at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

WITH only one day left of competition, Australian Ladies Classic players are giving it their all to climb the leaderboard.

On course today, Lauren Stephenson from the US, Ayean Cho from Republic of Korea and Stephanie Kyriacou are sitting at the top with a score of 13.

The ladies kicked off todays competition from 7.15am and despite a short downpour, have continued through with their best efforts.

Excitement levels are high as the final day closes in.

Tomorrows round will kick off from 7am with presentations taking place at 2.30pm.