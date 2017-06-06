20°
Sport

Tight battle at the top of premier league

6th Jun 2017
Coffs United proved too clinical in front of goal for a determined Orara Valley.
Coffs United proved too clinical in front of goal for a determined Orara Valley. Brad Greenshields

IT'S not quite the English Premier League, where you can only get skinny odds on the top teams winning, but it's not far from it.

Sawtell, Urunga and reigning premier Coffs United all won their men's premier league encounters on the weekend and now occupy the top three positions on the table.

Coffs United and Urunga trail Sawtell by three points but both have two games in hand.

Sawtell stayed at the top, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Northern Storm while Urunga overcame a gritty Maclean 2-0.

Most interest was on how fellow top four team Orara Valley would handle its assignment against Coffs United.

The Lions scored before half-time to grab the ascendancy before finding the back of the net another two times after the resumption to wrap up the three points.

Boambee's charge up the table continued with the Bombers winning their fourth consecutive match.

Facing the Coffs Coast Tigers at Polwarth Drive was going to be difficult but the Bombers potency in attack proved the difference in the 3-2 win.

Westlawn Tigers collected their first points of the season with a win over Grafton United in a battle of the cellar dwellers.

Two catch-up games are being played on Saturday with the Coffs Coast Tigers hosting Maclean while Orara Valley travels to Urunga.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Coffs United def Orara Valley 3-0

Boambee def Coffs Coast Tigers 3-2

Sawtell def Northern Storm 2-0

Urunga def Maclean 2-0

Westlawn Tigers def Grafton United 4-1

