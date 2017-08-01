Tight at top of WRC standings

WITH four rallies remaining in the World Rally Championship season, it's tied at the top in the drivers' championship.

Thierry Neuville's sixth place at Rally Finland over the weekend dislodged Sébastien Ogier from the championship lead. They are level on points, but the Belgian leads on a tie-break after Ogier crashed out.

Esapekka Lappi secured a shock maiden WRC victory in his home country.

Novice Lappi, driving for only the fourth time at the WRC's top level, won by 36 seconds in a Toyota Yaris.

The 26-year-old overcame a late scare after breaking a wheel in the penultimate speed test to claim an emotional victory.

The series returns to asphalt next month for the first time since April at ADAC Rallye Deutschland.