Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
Football club won’t reinstate Pell as club ambassador

by Monique Hore
16th Apr 2020 7:07 PM
Richmond Football Club will not reinstate Cardinal George Pell as an ambassador after his child sexual abuse convictions were quashed.

The Tigers dumped Cardinal Pell as a Vice Patron in February last year after he was found guilty of abusing two choirboys in 1996.

Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.
Richmond said at the time: "While acknowledging his right to appeal, the Club has formed a view that his association is no longer tenable or appropriate."

Cardinal Pell's convictions were sensationally quashed by the High Court in a unanimous 7-0 verdict last week.

But Richmond has confirmed it would not reconsider his association with the club.

"The Richmond Football Club Board will not be revisiting its decision on Cardinal George Pell's role with the Club," it said in a statement.

Pell played football while in high school and signed with Richmond as a ruckman in 1959. He played for the club's VFL reserves side.

