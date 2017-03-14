Tigers win FFA Cup thriller on penalties

AS is always the case in a penalty shootout the hero of the day is the victorious goalkeeper.

Coffs Coast Tigers custodian Jake Tarrant was lauded by teammates after he made a couiple of great saves during a penalty shootout in the FFA Cup third round clash against Urunga.

Scores finished locked together at 1-all which was an incredible scoreline only five minutes before the final whistle neither side had troubled the scoreboard attendant.

In the 87th minute Innocent David latched on to a loose ball close to the six yard box and scored to give the Tigers what appeared a match winner.

Sadly for the Tigers their next action was to reorganise a team that suddenly found itself defending a one goal lead with only 10 men.

While celebrating his goal David took off his shirt and charged around the ground. An action always worthy of a yellow card but this was bad news for the Tigers as it was David's second yellow card and an automatic dismaissal.

The Raiders had renewed vigour and went on the attack looking for a late equaliser.

Ben Dooley gathered a Harry Gale cross for Urunga and struck the ball hard at goal only for Tarrant to parry away the attempt.

The ball fell to Asama Radford, who stroked it in to level the scores just as the referee was looking at his watch to blow full time.

The Tigers prevailed in the shootout 3-2.

The Tigers now advance to play Coffs United in the Leo Baumgartner Cup.

The Tigers and Lions both go through to represent North Coast Football in the Northern NSW Football Zone quarter finals to be held in Coffs Harbour in May.